Digging Deeper: Why Hundreds of Dane County families can't check-out of motel life

MADISON (WKOW) -- A year ago, through the eyes of Dane County's youngest, 27 News took you into the lives of the invisible population, hundreds of kids living in limbo in motels.

"Yeah, the average age of a homeless person in Madison, is 8-years-of age," Dane County Boys & Girls Club President Michael Johnson said as walked the small length of a $40 Madison motel room ($1,200 per month).

While $40 doesn't buy much, Johnson says many of these locations across the city aren't ideal for kids to grow up in. In some cases, cigarette burns on the bed sheets and stains on the pillow are the norm. He says most of the kids end up sleeping with the dirt on the floor.

"These are beautiful kids who are living in challenging circumstances."

