Beloit Police arrest suspect on Illinois attempted homicide warrant

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police have arrested an Illinois man on a warrant involving an attempted homicide in Franklin Park, Illinois. 

A news release from the department says 32-year-old Jose Angel was arrested peacefully Friday night in the 1200 block of Bluff Street in connection with the case. 

Beloit Police thank area neighbors for their patience as officers took Angel into custody. 

No further information was given on the attempted homicide incident or how Beloit Police came to be involved. 

