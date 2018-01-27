Melted snow refreezing causing black ice concern tonight - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Melted snow refreezing causing black ice concern tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - With temps rebounding to the 40s Friday and today, the majority of our snow has melted. Your 27 Storm Track meteorologists are forecasting well below freezing temps tonight in the low 20s as a cold front passes through the region.

Therefore, black ice is a concern on untreated, less-traveled areas. This mainly includes sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. When walking, make sure to be on the look out for slippery spots! Roads should be fine, but still be on the look out.

A few flurries or very light snow showers are possible tonight and Sunday, so there could be a couple additional slick spots because of that, though we'll only receive a dusting at best.

