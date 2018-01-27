ATF on-site Saturday investigating Wilderness Resort fire

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) - The National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT) agency arrived on the scene to join local police and firefighters in investigating a huge fire at Wilderness Resort.

The fire that took down a three-story employee dorm had Lake Delton firefighters and police scrambling to the scene of destruction early Thursday morning.

"On my way into the station, we could see from a couple miles away the glow in the sky...and actually flames up over the treetops," said Chief Darren Jorgenson of the Delton Fire Dept.

Upon seeing the size of the fire, Jorgenson immediately called for backup. Crews from 10 fire departments answered his call for help, bringing more than 60 responders to the scene.

According to the Delton Fire Department, the structure was completely destroyed and preliminary damages are estimated to exceed $5 million.

Delton officials are eager to get to the root of how the fire started. "After the fire was extinguished and controlled, now we have to determine the cause," Jorgenson explained.

According to Joel Lee, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Milwaukee Field Office, ATF has brought in a team of certified fire investigators to help with the case. "We're bringing federal resources, along with state resources, so that we can, through scientific and human intelligence, make a solid determination as to what happened."

Local and state officials are now working together with the federal investigators to determine the cause of the fire. "Locally, we're very happy that we have all these resources and the assistance of all our partners to come and help us," said Jorgenson.

If you have any information related to the fire, you can contact the Lake Delton Fire Dept. at (608) 254-8404 or Police Department at (608) 254-7571.

