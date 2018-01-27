Badgers earn 25th victory in 4-0 win over St. Cloud State

The sophomore trio of Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby each tallied goals to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

Less than 90 seconds into the opening frame, Roque redirected a loose puck past SCSU (6-16-3, 4-12-2-0 WCHA) goaltender Janine Alder to give Wisconsin (25-1-1, 15-0-1-0 WCHA) an early 1-0 lead.

Midway through the first period, the sophomore class struck again when Rowe fired a back-handed feed from Roque past Alder to double the Badgers’ lead.

Rowe potted her second goal of the afternoon after knocking home a shot from senior Maddie Rolfes to put Wisconsin up, 3-0, with four minutes remaining in the second stanza.

Norby rounded out the scoring for the Badgers with a goal late in the second period to extend Wisconsin’s lead to 4-0.

The Badgers wrap up their series with St. Cloud State on Sunday with a 2 p.m. game at LaBahn Arena.

