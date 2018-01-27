Badgers earn 25th victory in 4-0 win over St. Cloud State

The sophomore trio of Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby each tallied goals to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
Current Minnesota Wild defenseman, Ryan Suter returned to Madison to honor his father Bob Suter at the Madison Capitols game Friday night at Capitol Ice Arena.
Police officers used a stun gun on Milwaukee Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown and arrested the 22-year-old Friday after a confrontation at a Walgreens parking lot.
The Milwaukee Bucks say Joe Prunty will remain the head coach for the rest of the season.
Free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain and the Brewers finalized an $80 million, five-year contract, one day after Milwaukee acquired center fielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins for four prospects.
A change by the Milwaukee Brewers may have re-ignited a sausage war in Wisconsin.
Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich has been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for four prospects, including highly regarded outfielder Lewis Brinson.
Johnsonville is stepping up to the plate to take over as sponsor of the famed Miller Park sausage races at Brewers games.
Freshman Luka Garza scored 17 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Tyler Cook added 17 points and Iowa walloped Wisconsin 85-67 on Tuesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.
A 14-1 run over the last four-and-a-half minutes gave the Wisconsin women's basketball team its first Big Ten Conference win of the season.
