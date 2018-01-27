Frozen Assets Festival still a go next weekend after mild temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mother Nature may have given us a nice break with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday with much of the snow melting away on the ground. Even with the mild day, a winter festival scheduled for next weekend is still on and organizers aren't concerned.

The Frozen Assets Festival will still take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday (February 2nd, 3rd and 4th). Organizers say Lake Mendota is still frozen over enough to where it won't impact the festivities.

James Tye, the executive director of the Clean Lake Alliance, says there is still at least two feet of thick ice in the center of Lake Mendota.

"It's so thick right now, it's really nice to be out there and there's no -- I don't have any safety concerns for me personally being on the ice so if I go out on the ice I hope other people will join me," he said.

The event will have several different attractions including large ice boat racing. That will take place on either Lake Mendota or Lake Winnebago, according to Tye. The decision for that festivity won't be made until Wednesday.

"We'll have everything from ice boating to curling, to sleigh rides, to smores on the lake and we're also going to have very large kites over (Lake) Mendota. So we have several of the large 20 foot huge kites coming to the lake," Tye added.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to helping our area lakes.