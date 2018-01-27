McFarland community has send-off party for Olympic curlers

McFARLAND (WKOW) -- The McFarland community spent time celebrating three l locals who will soon be headed to the winter Olympics in South Korea.

The celebration was hosted at the McFarland State Bank on Saturday. Dozens of families attended the event and got to meet them, too. Matthew and Rebecca Hamilton along with Nina Roth were there at the send-off.

People got to take pictures with the Olympians and get their autographs.

"I really do expect them to do well and to have this much success -- I don't know, but it is really neat to see these kids who've we watched grow up in our community head to Korea," said Tim Kalamarz, who works for McFarland State Bank.

Fans also got the chance to buy some Olympic curling merchandise to support the team.