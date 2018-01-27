Madison police say drone program has been successful

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Madison Police Department says its drone technology has proven successful in its search-and-rescue operations and crime scene mapping.

The department has used two unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, as a law enforcement tool since June. The drones have assisted in a house explosion and a car crash. They can also pick up and drop off lightweight items.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Madison is one of a growing number of police agencies that have purchased drones for public safety efforts.

The American Civil Liberties Union has raised concerns about drones invading privacy.

Lt. Mike Hanson is commander of the department's drone team. Hanson says Wisconsin police must obtain a warrant before using a drone to gather evidence where someone may have a reasonable expectation of privacy.