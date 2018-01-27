Wisconsin wins shootout, sweeps Penn State

The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.

Wisconsin was down, 3-1, entering the third period. Goals from JD Greenway, Linus Weissbach and Max Zimmer allowed the Badgers to tie the game, 4-4, late in the third period. Neither Penn State, nor Wisconsin, scored in the overtime period. Weissbach scored the only goal in the shootout. Jack Berry recorded 32 saves in the match-up.

The Badgers head back out on the road to face Michigan next Friday and Saturday, Februarry 2nd and 3rd.