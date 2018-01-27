Holocaust survivor warns others about hatred

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- As people across the country remembered the atrocities of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a survivor is reflecting on the tragedy.

"It is so easy to fall into that. You don't recognize it when you start hating some people it just boomerangs. Hatred begets hatred," says Eva Zaret of Milwaukee.

Zaret says Nazis killed most of her family. She saved her mother from going to a concentration camp, and now she shares her story with local children.

"There is no such thing as good bullying. Bullying is bad. Saying lies... bad. You have to tell the truth and good people have to speak out," Zaret says.

Zaret shares that message with kids in schools and synagogues through the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center in Milwaukee.