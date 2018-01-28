Madison's finest take part in Battle of the Badges to fight opio - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison's finest take part in Battle of the Badges to fight opioid epidemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police and firefighters swapped their uniforms for jerseys as they squared off in the Battle of the Badges, a hockey game put on to help fight the ongoing opioid epidemic. 

The game took place Saturday night at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena. 100 percent of the ticket sales went to charity. 

The event raised funds to support Safe Communities, a local non-profit that helps fight opiate addiction. 

"We have people that are overdosing and when they go to the emergency room we have coaches that are helping them get into treatment," said Cheryl Wittke, who is the executive director of Safe Communities. 

Dozens of families showed up to support the teams. 

Madison firefighters won the game 10-5.  

