Police officer hurt during fight with intoxicated man

MADISON (WKOW) -- One Madison police officer was hurt during a fight with a man who police say was drunk.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Doty Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to help a man who was reportedly screaming that he needed protective armor. When officers reached the 19-year-old man, they determined he was incapacitated and took him into protective custody. They took him to detox, where the fight broke out.

During the fight, one officer hurt his knee. Police say the injury required a medical evaluation and attention. Based on that injury, police will refer a felony charge against the suspect.

