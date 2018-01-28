Police investigate two armed robberies in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are looking into two armed robberies Saturday night and whether the crimes are connected.

Police tell 27 News they were first called to the BP at 4325 Mohawk Trail around 9:45 p.m. Then just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the BP/Stop-N-Go at 6202 Schroeder Road.

Police say they do not yet know whether the crimes are connected, but they are looking into the possibility.