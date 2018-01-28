Monona school aims to perform 10-thousand acts of kindness

MONONA (WKOW) -- A local school is aiming to teach students to spread kindness in their everyday lives.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in Monona is starting a "Teach Love" campaign. The school celebrated that effort at an open house Sunday.

They're asking the students to perform 10-thousand acts of kindness. They're small things anyone can do to brighten someone else's day.



"We thought that it would be a really good way to highlight all of the things we do all year round and really showing the kiddos that those little acts are kind and a lot of them do that every day anyways," said Callie Meiller, principal at the school.

As of last Friday, the students already tallied more than 5-thousand acts of kindness. Their goal is 10-thousand by this Friday. School officials also encourage other families to do the same in their daily lives.