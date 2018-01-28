Monona school aims to perform 10-thousand acts of kindness - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Monona school aims to perform 10-thousand acts of kindness

Posted: Updated:

MONONA (WKOW) -- A local school is aiming to teach students to spread kindness in their everyday lives. 

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in Monona is starting a "Teach Love" campaign. The school celebrated that effort at an open house Sunday. 

They're asking the students to perform 10-thousand acts of kindness. They're small things anyone can do to brighten someone else's day.

"We thought that it would be a really good way to highlight all of the things we do all year round and really showing the kiddos that those little acts are kind and a lot of them do that every day anyways," said Callie Meiller, principal at the school.

As of last Friday, the students already tallied more than 5-thousand acts of kindness. Their goal is 10-thousand by this Friday. School officials also encourage other families to do the same in their daily lives. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.