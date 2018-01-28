Green County officials respond to serious crash

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities have responded to what they're calling a serious crash in Green County.



Green County sheriff's officials say they closed down Highway T from Highway 81 to Town Center Road Sunday afternoon after a crash. The State Traffic Operations Center reports the crash happened just before 3 p.m., involving an injury. A medical helicopter was seen on scene.



The road has been reopened, according to state officials.



