Badgers Sweep St. Cloud State

MADISON -

Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena. 

The Badgers (26-1-1, 17-0-1-1 WCHA) struck first after sophomore Alexis Mauermann stole the puck from a SCSU (6-17-3, 4-13-2-0 WCHA) defenseman in the neutral zone and fired it into the net to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead early in the opening frame.

Senior Claudia Kepler crashed the crease at the 8:45 mark of the first period and tapped the puck past SCSU goaltender Emma Polusny to earn her team-leading 17th goal of the season and extend the Badgers’ lead to 2-0.

St. Cloud State cut Wisconsin’s lead in half when sophomore Dana Rasmussen found the back of the net seven minutes into the second period, but senior Maddie Rolfes intercepted another SCSU pass a minute later and buried the game-winner to put Wisconsin up 3-1. 

St. Cloud State scored another goal early in the third frame to pull within one, but the Badgers held the Huskies to just three shots in the final period to earn a 3-2 victory.

The No. 1 Badgers face one of their toughest tests of the season next weekend as UW heads to Columbus, Ohio, to take on No. 5 Ohio State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 5 p.m. CT while Saturday’s contest begins at 2 p.m.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

