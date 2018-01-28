Badgers earn second Big Ten win of season

Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Jalen Brunson scored 31 points despite leaving the game briefly with a left ankle injury, Donte DiVincenzo added 23 and top-ranked Villanova avoided another upset in Milwaukee with an 85-82 win Sunday over Marquette.More >>
Jalen Brunson scored 31 points despite leaving the game briefly with a left ankle injury, Donte DiVincenzo added 23 and top-ranked Villanova avoided another upset in Milwaukee with an 85-82 win Sunday over Marquette.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 110-96 on Sunday.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 110-96 on Sunday.More >>
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.More >>
The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.More >>
The sophomore trio of Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby each tallied goals to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The sophomore trio of Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby each tallied goals to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
Current Minnesota Wild defenseman, Ryan Suter returned to Madison to honor his father Bob Suter at the Madison Capitols game Friday night at Capitol Ice Arena.More >>
Current Minnesota Wild defenseman, Ryan Suter returned to Madison to honor his father Bob Suter at the Madison Capitols game Friday night at Capitol Ice Arena.More >>
Police officers used a stun gun on Milwaukee Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown and arrested the 22-year-old Friday after a confrontation at a Walgreens parking lot.More >>
Police officers used a stun gun on Milwaukee Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown and arrested the 22-year-old Friday after a confrontation at a Walgreens parking lot.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.More >>
The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.More >>
The sophomore trio of Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby each tallied goals to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The sophomore trio of Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby each tallied goals to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at LaBahn Arena.More >>