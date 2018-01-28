Badgers earn second Big Ten win of season

Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.

Sunday afternoon’s battle was a game full of big scoring runs and would come down to which team had the momentum last. The Badgers 9-14 overall, 2-8 Big Ten) overcame foul trouble and found incredible offensive firepower through sophomore Suzanne Gilreath.

Gilreath’s three third quarter 3-pointers would keep the Badgers out of the Fighting Illini’s reach and secured the Wisconsin victory on the road.

The Badgers struggled from the field against the Fighting Illini (9-14) early, shooting 27.3 percent from the field in the opening quarter. The Illini also struggled to hit their shot and would hold just a single-point lead, 14-13 heading into the second quarter.

Illinois embarked on a 10-3 run to start the second quarter putting the Badgers down 24-16 with 6:39 remaining in the first half. Wisconsin would not let the deficit phase them, and rallied back with a 11-3 run of their own that put UW down just one point, 28-27 at half.

Freshman phenom Niya Beverley was a major factor of the early second half for the Badgers. After hitting the floor early in the first quarter with an apparent serious knee injury, the freshman would return late in the first half and make her presence known in the third quarter. Beverley led a 7-0 run with 8:32 in the third quarter to push the Badgers forward 36-33 with 6:02 remaining in the quarter. Wisconsin outscored Illinois 22-15 in the third quarter.

Sophomore Suzanne Gilreath hit three of her six (7-12) 3-pointers in the third and gave the Badgers a six-point, 49-43 lead going into the final quarter.

Wisconsin outscored Illinois 21-18 in the fourth quarter to grab the Badgers second victory in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin shot 40.4 percent (23-57) from the field and out rebounded Illinois, 44-32.

Sophomore Suzanne Gilreath provided a career high 27 points (9-14) in the victory, shooting 6-for-11 from the three-point line.

Sophomore Courtney Fredrickson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Badgers head home for a Wednesday matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Kohl Center in a 7pm C.T. matchup.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications