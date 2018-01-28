First Super Blue Blood Moon in 150 years happening Wednesday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - A rare total lunar eclipse will occur early Wednesday morning. What makes this celestial event so unique is the fact that this is our second full moon of the month, otherwise known as a "blue moon." A total lunar eclipse during a "blue moon" hasn't happened in more than 150 years!

Even more impressive, this full moon will also be a "super moon" and a "blood moon." So if you really want to impress your friends, you can call this event a "super blue blood moon" total lunar eclipse!

When the moon orbits especially close to earth, that's when it's called a "super moon" and when the moon passes between the earth's shadow during the eclipse, it will take on a reddish tint, known as a "blood moon."

The eclipse will begin at 4:51 am CT but will become more noticeable by 6:15 am CT, when the darker part of earth's shadow begins to blanket part of the moon, giving it a reddish tint. Early morning twilight will begin soon thereafter, so there is only a small window of opportunity to see the eclipse. The event will end when the moon sets at 7:15 am on the northwestern horizon.



Your 27 Storm Track meteorologists predict clouds increasing Tuesday night through early Wednesday, so unfortunately, there likely won't be optimal viewing across southern Wisconsin. If it is indeed too cloudy to see this eclipse, you can watch it online here.



The next time there will be a total "blue moon" lunar eclipse is December 31, 2028. It will also be visible in this part of the world!