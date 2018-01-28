Merchandise stolen from Madison jewelry store - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Merchandise stolen from Madison jewelry store

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a break in at a jewelry store in Madison. 

Officers were called to Burnie's Rock Shop on E. Johnson Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday for an alarm. Police say they found the front window of the store had been smashed out. There was a blood trail leaving the business, but that has not led to any arrests. 

Police say several thousand dollars worth of merchandise was stolen. 

