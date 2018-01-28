6 displaced from home after Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville home is damaged after a fire broke out Sunday morning.



Janesville fire officials say fire was coming out of one side of the house on Jerome Avenue when firefighters responded around 7 a.m. Everyone, including animals, was able to get out safely, so firefighters started working on the fire.



Officials say the fire was kept to the basement and the first floor of home, but the entire house had smoke and heat damage, estimated to cost about $55-thousand.



Red Cross volunteers are helping the six adults who live in the home find alternate housing right now. The fire is still being investigated.