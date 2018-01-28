Rawhide Boys Ranch acquires closing equine academy - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rawhide Boys Ranch acquires closing equine academy

NEW LONDON (WKOW) -- The Rawhide Boys Ranch is stepping up to help another program that helps at-risk young people.

Rawhide, in New London, is going to acquire CHAPS Academy in Shiocton, which was going to close at the end of the month. Both facilities use equine therapy as an alternative to traditional therapy sessions.

"The [kids are] not stuck in a room, and they have an activity to look forward to, and they have a reason to come down. And it's huge in here. So if they scream, holler, yell, cry .. Nothing. It just is here," said Gretchen Liethen, Rawhide Equine Services Supervisor.

While both stables treat boys and girls, Rawhide will continue to focus mainly on boys and CHAPS will take care of the girls. 

CHAPS cited high operation costs for the closure. Officials said the gap between healthcare reimbursement and donor support is nearly $20-thousand a month, but Rawhide's leaders believe they'll be able to foot the bill. 

"We think that a combined CHAPS, Rawhide organization will be a lot more streamlined," said Rawhide CEO Alan Loux.  "Take out a lot of overhead, and take advantages of some synergies, and we believe it to be a financially sustainable model."

Rawhide officials hope to reopen the academy in the next few months. 

