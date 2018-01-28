Voters get to know Democrats for governor at Sunday forum

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voters in Madison got to know more about the democratic candidates running for governor this weekend.

The East Side Progressives hosted a forum at La Follette High School Sunday night. Nine of the candidates were there.

27 News asked a couple of prospective voters what they are looking for in a candidate for governor and what issues stand out to them.

"Most important thing is that they can beat Gov. Walker. That's the most important thing," said Jane Jensen.

Others are focused on the issues.

"Schools, health care, roads, those three I guess at this point in time," said Patti Metcalf.

There's still a long way to go before voters have to decide who they will cast a ballot for in the governor's race. The partisan primary is August 14th. The general election is November 6th.

Tony Evers, Paul Soglin, Matt Flynn, Andy Gronik, Mike McCabe, Mahlon Mitchell, Kelda Roys, Kathleen Vinehout, and Dana Wachs all participated in the forum Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gov. Scott Walker is criss-crossing the state to promote his aggressive agenda for 2018. He talked about the importance of local Republican party volunteers while he was in La Crosse this weekend.



"If we get people out door to door, making the case, person to person, neighbor to neighbor, with it we've got a positive, optimistic message about how we're moving the state forward, we're getting things done, and we think that'll resonate with voters here and across the state," Walker said.



The governor's to-do list for lawmakers in 2018 includes more funding for schools and a child tax credit.