Fans eager to see Yelich/Cain at "Brewers on Deck"

The hype for the Milwaukee Brewers' season was on display Sunday, as thousands of fans showed up to meet the team at "Brewers on Deck".

After surprising most people with 86 wins last season, the Brewers are expecting even more this year, coming off one of their most exciting weeks of the offseason in team history - after acquiring outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich.

Fans piled in to catch a glimpse and a picture with the newest "Crew" members. It's also been a crazy week for Cain and Yelich. Both outfielders arrived to Milwaukee just days ago and are making themselves at home with their new fans and teammates.

"Just from social media and stuff you can tell that everybody is excited," said Yelich. "I'm equally as excited. I'm excited for the fresh start and to be part of a winning organization."

"[Brewers fans] love their baseball," said Cain. "That's the biggest thing. I know we are going to support the guys with all that they have and I'm excited to get out there and see it again for myself."

"We are a much better baseball team right now than we were a week ago," said outfielder Ryan Braun. "It's a position all of us hope to be in as players. You want to be in a position where you are adding talent instead of subtracting talent and I think both of those guys are two of the best outfielders in baseball."

Spring training is just weeks away - pitchers and catchers report on February 14th. Position players follow on the 19th.

