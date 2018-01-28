Remains of “Janesville 99” member identified; will be buried at National Memorial Cemetery in Hawaii

Authorities say an intoxicated driver has life-threatening injuries after missing a stop sign and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Brodhead.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated driver has life-threatening injuries after missing a stop sign and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Brodhead.More >>
Police in Madison are looking into two armed robberies Saturday night and whether the crimes are connected.More >>
Police in Madison are looking into two armed robberies Saturday night and whether the crimes are connected.More >>
A change by the Milwaukee Brewers may have re-ignited a sausage war in Wisconsin.More >>
A change by the Milwaukee Brewers may have re-ignited a sausage war in Wisconsin.More >>
A Janesville home is damaged after a fire broke out Sunday morning.More >>
A Janesville home is damaged after a fire broke out Sunday morning.More >>
Federal court data show that a Wisconsin district had the highest amount of farm bankruptcies in the country last year.More >>
Federal court data show that a Wisconsin district had the highest amount of farm bankruptcies in the country last year.More >>
A local school is aiming to teach students to spread kindness in their everyday lives.More >>
A local school is aiming to teach students to spread kindness in their everyday lives.More >>
Police in Madison are looking into two armed robberies Saturday night and whether the crimes are connected.More >>
Police in Madison are looking into two armed robberies Saturday night and whether the crimes are connected.More >>
The McFarland community spent time celebrating three locals who will soon be headed to the Winter Olympics in South Korea.More >>
The McFarland community spent time celebrating three locals who will soon be headed to the Winter Olympics in South Korea.More >>
Madison police and firefighters swapped their uniforms for jerseys as they squared off in the Battle of the Badges, a hockey game put on to help fight the ongoing opioid epidemic.More >>
Madison police and firefighters swapped their uniforms for jerseys as they squared off in the Battle of the Badges, a hockey game put on to help fight the ongoing opioid epidemic.More >>
As people across the country remembered the atrocities of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a survivor is reflecting on the tragedy.More >>
As people across the country remembered the atrocities of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a survivor is reflecting on the tragedy.More >>
A major renovation of one of Madison’s busiest roads is scheduled to start Monday. That could mean headaches for drivers and businesses along Monroe Street.More >>
A major renovation of one of Madison’s busiest roads is scheduled to start Monday. That could mean headaches for drivers and businesses along Monroe Street.More >>
ANGIE'S LIST (WKOW) -- Even if you have a two-car garage, you can fit a third or even fourth car in your garage without adding any room, just by using the space overhead.More >>
ANGIE'S LIST (WKOW) -- Even if you have a two-car garage, you can fit a third or even fourth car in your garage without adding any room, just by using the space overhead.More >>