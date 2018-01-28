Remains of “Janesville 99” member identified; will be buried at National Memorial Cemetery in Hawaii

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) --- The family of a Wisconsin soldier who died during World War II will finally get closure, more than 75 years after his death.

The soldier is Army Private First Class Lloyd Lobdell of Elkhorn. He was 23-years-old when he died at a prison camp hospital in the Philippines in 1942. Lobdell was part of the “Janesville 99” -- who fought bravely to defend the Philippines from invading Japanese forces.

The Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient was buried with other prisoners. In 2014, the grave was exhumed. Scientists used DNA and circumstantial evidence to identify him.

Now, seven decades later, his family said instead of bringing his remains back home, he should be buried in Hawaii with the men he fought and died with.

“When we met with the military in the summer, my mother wanted to bring him home. And her brother and her cousin said leave him where he is,” said 2nd cousin Cheri Delany.

Lobdell will be placed under a marker that bears his name at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

“My aunt Ruth – Lobdell's mother -- died not knowing where he was. I’m sure that was very difficult for her,” Delany said.

Delany said it would have been nice for him to return home because of the pomp and circumstance that takes place when veteran's come home.

Delany said she didn't know Lobdell. He died before she was born. But she takes comfort knowing that he will have a final resting place.

“He's been identified. He's going to be laid to rest in a permanent place. His grave will be marked. And I think people who walk through the cemetery will admire or commend his service.”

Lobdell survived the Bataan Death March.

Delaney said he'll be buried with full military honors. She and her mother plan to fly to Hawaii on Wednesday. The burial ceremony will take place Friday.