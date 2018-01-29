Upcoming "Souper Bowl" to raise money for Habitat for Humanity

MADISON (WKOW) -- As football fans get ready for the big game this weekend, a local organization hopes you'll support its "Souper Bowl."

On Monday, Jenny Balweg and Amanda Pandl stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

Souper Bowl XXlI will be held at Madison West High School on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 12-5 p.m. The community soup feast has become a Madison tradition since 1995 and is the largest fundraiser for the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County. Last year’s event served more than 1,300 attendees over 200 gallons of soup.

Attendees begin by choosing a locally-made ceramic bowl from hundreds of handmade bowls displayed. After choosing a bowl, attendees receive the soup of their choice, salad, bread and desserts. Next, attendees enjoy a wide-variety of entertainment including celebrity soup servers, local high school bands, an acapella singing group from the UW, the UW Marching Band and Bucky Badger.

The cost is $15 for a bowl (soup, salad, bread and dessert included) or $35 for a family of four (four meals and two bowls included).

The event also includes a silent auction of artistic bowls created by local artists and a raffle.

Click here for more information.