Janesville man faces state charges for gun shop theft

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Jury selection is expected to begin Monday on the state charges against Joseph Jakubowski.

Authorities say the Janesville man broke into a local gun shop, stole weapons and wrote an anti-government manifesto, which he sent to the White House before going on the run. He's charged with Burglary, Theft and Possession of Burglarious Tools in Rock County.

Jakubowski has already been sentenced to 14 years in prison for federal gun crimes.

The thefts of guns, magazines and bullets from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville set of a 10-day manhunt last April.

Jakubowski's state trial is only expected to last a few days.

