House to vote Monday on bill regarding sexual abuse of young athletes

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The House is set to vote on a bill Monday that would require sports groups to report sexual abuse claims to police.

The bill is in response to the conviction and sentencing of Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics who sexually abused more than 150 young girls and women over 25 years.

The bill up for a vote would require amateur sports groups recognized by the U.S. Olympic Committee to immediately report any sexual abuse claims. The bill also prohibits athletes under 18 from being alone with an adult who isn't their parent or guardian.

The Senate already passed the bill. Senators from both parties called for an investigation into the USOC and USA Gymnastics.

USA Today reports the House did pass a similar bill in May, but the language is not identical to the Senate version passed recently.