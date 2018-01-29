Panera Bread recalls cream cheese over listeria fears

MADISON (WKOW) -- Panera Bread has issued a recall of all of its cream cheese products over Listeria concerns.

The company says the voluntary recall affects all varieties of 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products sold in its cafes across America. The products have an expiration date on or before 4/2/18.

“The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility,” said Blaine Hurst, Panera’s President and CEO, in a press release. “Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.”

Panera has not received any report of illnesses regarding these products, the company states in a press release.

Customers are urged to discard the products and contact Panera for a full refund (1-855-6-PANERA.)

