Funeral Monday for Janesville Marine murdered at Camp Pendleton

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Monday is the funeral for a Janesville Marine who was murdered at Camp Pendleton.

Private First Class Ethan Barclay-Weberpal was stabbed to death January 16. The military says another service members is in confinement while an investigation continues. 

Barclay-Weberpal joined the Marines after graduating high school in Michigan recently. He also attended Whitewater and Janesville Parker High Schools.

His body was brought back to Wisconsin Friday. There was a visitation Sunday for Barclay-Weberpal. 

Funeral services are Monday at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Assembly of God Church. Barclay-Weberpal will be buried with full military honors at St. Mary's Cemetery in Milton.

Flags in Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Barclay-Weberpal. 

