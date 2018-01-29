WATCH: Pastor drains 3/4 court basketball shot to delight of students

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- They're calling it the "shot heard 'round the school."

Students at Saint Clements School in Lancaster won't soon forget the kickoff of this year's Catholic School's week after The Rev. William Vernon drained a three-fourth's court shot during activities at the school.

Catholic School's week runs Jan. 28-Feb 3, 2018.

Vernon was playing basketball with some of the students after mass Sunday when when he decided to launch a shot from the far side of the gym.

The ball when straight into the hoop, and video shows students going wild.

Watch the video clips below or HERE.

.....