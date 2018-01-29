Foxconn seeks to divert 7 million gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan

RACINE (WKOW) – Foxconn will use up to 7 million gallons of water per day from Lake Michigan following an application by the city of Racine to divert water on behalf of the village of Mount Pleasant.

The South Korean technology giant plans to build a $10 billion LED screen manufacturing facility in Racine County with the help of a $4 billion incentive package from the state of Wisconsin.

Racine submitted the straddling community water diversion application today to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on behalf of the village of Mount Pleasant , a long-time customer of the City of Racine’s Water Utility, according to a news release from Racine County.

The application seeks the diversion of up to 7 million gallons of Lake Michigan water per day.

The application is to extend water service to the portion of Mount Pleasant that is located in the Mississippi River basin, including the future site of the manufacturing facility being constructed by Foxconn Technology Group. The DNR has review authority and will offer opportunities for public comment.



“While Foxconn will be a user of the water, this application will benefit the entire region,” Jenny Trick, executive director of Racine County Economic Development Corporation and spokesperson for the local Foxconn project team was quoted as saying in a news release. “If approved, the diversion will support broader I-94 corridor development, creating even more Racine County jobs, patrons and residents, while protecting our area’s greatest natural resource.”



For years, Mount Pleasant has sought to develop its southwest corner, including obtaining Great Lakes water as a clean, abundant water supply. If approved, the diversion of Great Lakes water within this area will provide a safe drinking water supply to an approximately 2.3 square mile area of Mount Pleasant, including for the anticipated thousands of Wisconsin workers who would be employed by companies located within the area.



“Expanding water access has been of longstanding interest to the Village of Mount Pleasant,” said Claude Lois, Project Director for the Village of Mount Pleasant. “If this application is approved, it will help us better serve current and future residents, workers and visitors to our Village.”

The application will seek the diversion of up to 7 million gallons per day. In 2016, Racine pumped just under an average of 17 million gallons per day (MGD) – less than a third of its authorized capacity and about half its 1995 usage levels, as Racine’s water use has decreased due to reduced industrial and residential demand. As a result, Racine can meet the projected diversion while remaining well within its existing approved capacity.



“This is a straddling community diversion request, not a request for approval to withdraw more water from Lake Michigan,” said Keith Haas, General Manager of the City of Racine Water Utility. “If approved, the diversion will have little if any impact on Lake Michigan water volume or quality. The water utility already has the approved withdrawal capacity and the existing treatment infrastructure to support it.”



The Great Lakes Compact requires that all water that is provided must return back to Lake Michigan, less an allowance for consumptive use (e.g. water evaporated through industrial processes or water incorporated into manufactured products). This application complies with this requirement.



According to Haas, the application will benefit local ratepayers by increasing utilization of existing infrastructure. It should be noted that the utility has an excellent track record of managing water and wastewater. Return flow to Lake Michigan will be treated by the Racine Wastewater Utility, which has the capacity to handle the anticipated flow.



The application is submitted for approval to extend water service to the area of the Village of Mount Pleasant that lies outside the Great Lakes basin. Racine Water Utility, as the utility serving the Village of Mount Pleasant, is the eligible applicant for a diversion of Great Lakes water under Wisconsin law.



The request is being made under the requirements of the Great Lakes Compact, which was approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by the President in 2008. Unlike the recent diversion application for the City of Waukesha, a community in a straddling county, Racine’s application is for a straddling community, where the requested diversion volume can be provided from Racine’s existing approved capacity.



The Racine application only requires approval of the DNR, and does not require review by other Great Lakes states and provinces. Racine’s diversion application meets all of the criteria for a straddling community diversion application identified in the compact and Wisconsin implementing legislation.



The application also includes a comprehensive plan to improve water efficiency, which is estimated to be able to save over 100,000 gallons on an average day in 2019, increasing to over 600,000 gallons per average day in 2050. The plan includes efforts to:

Educate customers on the benefits of conservation;

Partner with municipalities to re-evaluate landscaping requirements;

Appoint a Water Conservation Coordinator to lead and monitor water conservation efforts and identify new opportunities for cost-effective water conservation measures; and

Continue to reduce leaks from water infrastructure.

OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC INVOLVEMENT

The DNR will schedule a public hearing to kick start the public comment period for the application. More information on the DNR’s review and outreach process will be available at: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/WaterUse/Racine/.



