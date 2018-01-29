PHOTOS: Thousands of dollars of items stolen in Burnie's Rock Shop burglary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise were stolen early Sunday during a break-in and robbery at Burnie's Rock Shop.

Photos posted to Burnie's Facebook page show a broken window and merchandise strewn across the floor.

Investigators currently are tying to compile an inventory of which items were stolen.

Officers were called to Burnie's Rock Shop on E. Johnson Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday for an alarm. Police say they found the front window of the store had been smashed out. There was a blood trail leaving the business, but that has not led to any arrests.

Pendants similar to ones in the slideshow above were stolen along with hundreds of sterling and gemstone rings, according to Burnie's.

The shop is expected to reopen Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018 at 10 a.m.