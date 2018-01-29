FBI director to step down ahead of planned retirement

Authorities say an intoxicated driver has life-threatening injuries after missing a stop sign and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Brodhead.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated driver has life-threatening injuries after missing a stop sign and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Brodhead.More >>
Monday is the funeral for a Janesville Marine who was murdered at Camp Pendleton.More >>
Monday is the funeral for a Janesville Marine who was murdered at Camp Pendleton.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Even more impressive, this full moon will also be a "super moon" and a "blood moon." So if you really want to impress your friends, you can call this event a "super blue blood moon" total lunar eclipse!More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Even more impressive, this full moon will also be a "super moon" and a "blood moon." So if you really want to impress your friends, you can call this event a "super blue blood moon" total lunar eclipse!More >>