Party Port, landmark on University Avenue, to close and make way redevelopment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Party Port, the longtime liquor store on University Avenue, will close Feb. 14 to make way for a new development, according to a spokesperson for the store.

At a Jan. 22, 2018 Madison Plan Commission meeting, a permit was considered for demolition of the liquor store and and three multi-family dwellings to make way for construction of a five-story mixed-use building with 10,600 square feet of commercial space and 39 apartments and a two-story, eight-unit townhouse building.

"It has been a pleasure to serve you all for these many years. Due to the imminent sale of Party Port we are offering 10 percent off all existing inventory. This discount includes kegs currently in stock, but not special order kegs," Party Port wrote in its website.