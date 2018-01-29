Madison's newest K-9 begins first patrol shift tonight - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison's newest K-9 begins first patrol shift tonight

Deputy Katzenmeyer and Kimo, left and Deputy Grafton and Kreed Deputy Katzenmeyer and Kimo, left and Deputy Grafton and Kreed

MADISON (WKOW) – Tonight will mark the first patrol shift for Kimo, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office's newest K-9.

Kimo, an 18-month-old Dutch Shephard, and his partner, Deputy Nate Katzenmeyer, will work third shift from the Sheriff’s Office West Precinct.

In late 2017, the sheriff’s office also welcomed Kreed, a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois, who works with K-9 Deputy Brian Grafton. 

That makes two new K-9s for the sheriff’s office in the last six months. 

Both K-9s were donated to the sheriff’s office at a cost of $27,000 by Dane County K-9 , a non-profit that relies solely on the support of its donors.  They are replacing K-9 teams that retired in 2017.

Residents can follow their progress on their Facebook page, Dane County K9, Inc.

