Packers part ways with assistant coach - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers part ways with assistant coach

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Packers have announced that secondary-safeties coach Darren Perry is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities.

“I want to thank Darren and his wife Errika for their dedication to the Packers over the last nine years,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “We wish Darren and his family all the best moving forward.”

Perry joined the Packers coaching staff in 2009. Perry has tutored a Pro Bowl player in seven of the last 14 seasons.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers earn second Big Ten win of season

    Badgers earn second Big Ten win of season

    Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.

    More >>

    Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.

    More >>

  • Badgers Sweep St. Cloud State

    Badgers Sweep St. Cloud State

    Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

    Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

  • Wisconsin wins shootout, sweeps Penn State

    Wisconsin wins shootout, sweeps Penn State

    The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.

    More >>

    The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.