Packers part ways with assistant coach

The Packers have announced that secondary-safeties coach Darren Perry is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities.

“I want to thank Darren and his wife Errika for their dedication to the Packers over the last nine years,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “We wish Darren and his family all the best moving forward.”

Perry joined the Packers coaching staff in 2009. Perry has tutored a Pro Bowl player in seven of the last 14 seasons.