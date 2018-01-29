Arctic air to kick off February, temps drop 40°+ in 36 hours

MADISON (WKOW) - Your 27 Storm Track meteorologists predict a seasonable Tuesday in the upper 20s and a very mild Wednesday in the low to mid 40s.

But beyond the end of January, temps plummet as an Arctic-based system moves through allowing for frigid air to invade the Upper Midwest again.



As that system approaches Wednesday, it could bring a light wintry mix, but at this point because the main low pressure system is so far north, it will likely only impact our northern areas.

As the trailing cold front moves through, temps fall into the teens for Thursday and a breeze picks up meaning wind chills will be in the single digits.

High pressure calms the winds but allows for a very cold night near 0° by Friday morning. Highs in the afternoon stay stuck in the teens.