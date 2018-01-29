UW Credit Union branch opens in Middleton High School

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- High schoolers in Middleton will get a head start on what it means to be fiscally responsible.



The UW Credit Union opened a high school branch at Middleton High School on Monday.



The idea is to give students a chance to learn about handling money, including a checking account and other financial responsibilities before graduating high school.



"Even more important over the last decade or so, we're discovering here at the UW Credit Union that students are coming to college already banked and having to make decisions are having unique financial decisions at a much earlier age," "So we know that going upstream to high schools and even beyond is really critical."



Hours for the Middleton high school branch are 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's open to students, faculty and staff at Middleton High School and the Middleton-Cross Plains School District.