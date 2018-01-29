City, county officials support call for Walmart to donate building for sports complex

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison and Dane County officials are now supporting the Boys and Girls Club's proposal to turn the old Sam's Club on the west side into a youth sports center.

Officials met Monday morning in Madison to talk about their plans to ask Walmart to donate the property on Watts Road to the club and help design a site to bring young people together in our community.

"Just imagine if we had a regional sports complex in our community that had a football field, a soccer field, multiple basketball courts, a bag and cage, places where thousands of young people can come and compete in organized sports leagues," said Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys and Girls Club. "Our young people deserve these kinds of activities in our region."

"What's so great about this space, it can also be used for training, for education, for community gathering, there's so much that can be done," said Dane County Board Supervisor Carousel Bayrd.

It would be a six million dollar donation for Walmart to give this property to Boys and Girls Club. Local officials are communicating with the company now.