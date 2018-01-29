Police: Suspects pose as water utility workers, steal woman's je - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Suspects pose as water utility workers, steal woman's jewelry

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are issuing a warning, after an older woman is ripped off by people claiming to work for the Madison Water Utility. 

Madison police say a man showed up at the victim's house on Lynchburg Trail around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and told her he needed to look at her water faucets. He took her into the basement, then a second person went in the home and stole jewelry from her bedroom. The two men left in a newer, blue SUV.

The victim told officers the one suspect was a white man in his thirties, wearing a black baseball cap and black North Face coat, but she didn't get a look at the other suspect. 

Police say you should ask for identification if someone like this shows up at your home and call police with any concerns. 

