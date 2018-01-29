Authorities won't charge Bucks' Brown after Walgreens arrest - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Authorities won't charge Bucks' Brown after Walgreens arrest

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Police officials say they will not seek charges against Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown, who was arrested last week during a confrontation in a Walgreens parking lot.
   Officers used a stun gun on Brown in an incident that happened about 2 a.m. Friday. Police have not released further details.
   Milwaukee police said Monday that a review of reports and body camera footage shows Brown's "actions and behavior" do not warrant a criminal charge. The matter has been turned over to an internal investigation, the results of which police say will be made public.
   Bucks coach Joe Prunty says he is glad Brown's situation was "resolved quickly ... and we support him completely." Brown came off the bench in the first quarter when Milwaukee hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
   Brown, a second-round draft pick out of SMU, has played in all three Bucks games since the confrontation. He is averaging 3.9 points.

