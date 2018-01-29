Bucks' Parker cleared for return

Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.More >>
The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.More >>
The sophomore trio of Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby each tallied goals to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The sophomore trio of Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby each tallied goals to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at LaBahn Arena.More >>