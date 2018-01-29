Bucks' Parker cleared for return - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks' Parker cleared for return

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

Jabari Parker is cleared for takeoff. The Milwaukee Bucks forward has been medically cleared to return to game action on Friday, Feb. 2. The Bucks host the Knicks that night at 7.

“Jabari has worked extremely hard with our medical, performance and coaching staffs to get to this point,” said General Manager Jon Horst in a statement. “He’s passed all the tests and been cleared to return by our team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. Just as important, Jabari feels ready to play and we’re excited for his return to game action on Friday.”

Parker tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Feb. 8, 2017. He was averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals at the time.

