Future of Confederate monuments focus of Tuesday meeting in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison officials will talk about what to do with Confederate monuments in Forest Hill Cemetery on Tuesday.
    The Board of Park Commissioners, Landmarks Commission and Equal Opportunities Commission are having a meeting.
    It's open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. at the Warner Park community recreation center on Northport Drive.

