Future of Confederate monuments focus of Tuesday meeting in Madison

Authorities say an intoxicated driver has life-threatening injuries after missing a stop sign and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Brodhead.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated driver has life-threatening injuries after missing a stop sign and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Brodhead.More >>
Dane County law enforcement agencies are preparing for the impending release of Gerald M. Turner, Jr., age 68, from the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant. Turner, known to many as the “Halloween killer,” was convicted in 1975 for the murder and sexual assault of 9-year-old Lisa Ann Fren...More >>
Dane County law enforcement agencies are preparing for the impending release of Gerald M. Turner, Jr., age 68, from the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant. Turner, known to many as the “Halloween killer,” was convicted in 1975 for the murder and sexual assault of 9-year-old Lisa Ann Fren...More >>
Monday is the funeral for a Janesville Marine who was murdered at Camp Pendleton.More >>
Monday is the funeral for a Janesville Marine who was murdered at Camp Pendleton.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Even more impressive, this full moon will also be a "super moon" and a "blood moon." So if you really want to impress your friends, you can call this event a "super blue blood moon" total lunar eclipse!More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Even more impressive, this full moon will also be a "super moon" and a "blood moon." So if you really want to impress your friends, you can call this event a "super blue blood moon" total lunar eclipse!More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's office will have two K-9 units on patrol tonight for the first time in a long time after adding a new K-9 dog this week.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's office will have two K-9 units on patrol tonight for the first time in a long time after adding a new K-9 dog this week.More >>
The US Central Command says it's in the process of refining its privacy policies after it was reported that a fitness tracking app which maps people's exercise habits could pose security risks for security forces around the world.More >>
The US Central Command says it's in the process of refining its privacy policies after it was reported that a fitness tracking app which maps people's exercise habits could pose security risks for security forces around the world.More >>
Foxconn will use up to 7 million gallons of water per day from Lake Michigan following an application made to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.More >>
Foxconn will use up to 7 million gallons of water per day from Lake Michigan following an application made to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated driver has life-threatening injuries after missing a stop sign and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Brodhead.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated driver has life-threatening injuries after missing a stop sign and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Brodhead.More >>
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.More >>
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.More >>
Police are investigating a break in at a jewelry store in Madison.More >>
Police are investigating a break in at a jewelry store in Madison.More >>
About a month after a sexual harassment scandal rocked the Miss America organization, a new leader emerges, bringing hope to local women involved in the pageant.More >>
About a month after a sexual harassment scandal rocked the Miss America organization, a new leader emerges, bringing hope to local women involved in the pageant.More >>
When it comes to making a difference, an 11-year-old in Cottage Grove is leading the charge.More >>
When it comes to making a difference, an 11-year-old in Cottage Grove is leading the charge.More >>
Army Private First Class Lloyd Lobdell of Elkhorn was 23-years-old when he died at a prison camp hospital in the Philippines in 1942.More >>
Army Private First Class Lloyd Lobdell of Elkhorn was 23-years-old when he died at a prison camp hospital in the Philippines in 1942.More >>
The East Side Progressives hosted a forum for candidates at La Follette High School Sunday night.More >>
The East Side Progressives hosted a forum for candidates at La Follette High School Sunday night.More >>