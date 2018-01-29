Deputies respond to intrusion alarm at Janesville gun store

Authorities say an intoxicated driver has life-threatening injuries after missing a stop sign and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle near Brodhead.More >>
Dane County law enforcement agencies are preparing for the impending release of Gerald M. Turner, Jr., age 68, from the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant. Turner, known to many as the “Halloween killer,” was convicted in 1975 for the murder and sexual assault of 9-year-old Lisa Ann Fren...More >>
Monday is the funeral for a Janesville Marine who was murdered at Camp Pendleton.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Even more impressive, this full moon will also be a "super moon" and a "blood moon." So if you really want to impress your friends, you can call this event a "super blue blood moon" total lunar eclipse!More >>
About a month after a sexual harassment scandal rocked the Miss America organization, a new leader emerges, bringing hope to local women involved in the pageant.More >>
High schoolers in Middleton will get a head start on what it means to be fiscally responsible. The UW Credit Union opened a high school branch at Middleton High School on Monday. The idea is to give students a chance to learn about handling money, including a checking account and other financial responsibilities before graduating high school.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - At a hearing Tuesday in Madison, state lawmakers consider a bill designed to offer more protections to family law attorneys often involved in emotional cases - like the one near Wausau that sparked a shooting rampage.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Beyond the end of January, temps plummet as an Arctic-based system moves through allowing for frigid air to invade the Upper Midwest again.More >>
A viral new petition is asking the federal government to extend food stamp benefits to pet food. The Care2 petition, called "Don't Let Pets Starve - Include Pet Food in SNAP Benefits!," has almost reached its goal of 90,000 signatures.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's office will have two K-9 units on patrol tonight for the first time in a long time after adding a new K-9 dog this week.More >>
Party Port, the longtime liquor story on University Avenue, will close Feb. 14 to make way for a new development,More >>
The US Central Command says it's in the process of refining its privacy policies after it was reported that a fitness tracking app which maps people's exercise habits could pose security risks for security forces around the world.More >>
Foxconn will use up to 7 million gallons of water per day from Lake Michigan following an application made to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.More >>
Police in Madison are looking into two armed robberies Saturday night and whether the crimes are connected.More >>
