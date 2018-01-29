Deputies respond to intrusion alarm at Janesville gun store - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deputies respond to intrusion alarm at Janesville gun store

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities in Rock County tell 27 News they responded to an intrusion alarm at a gun store Monday night.

Rock County Communications confirms sheriffs deputies responded to the alarm at Armaggedon Supplies in Janesville just before 9:45 p.m.

The gun store was also burglarized in April 2017 by Joseph Jakubowski.

There was little information about what authorities found when they arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 27 News for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.