Palmer scores 28, Nebraska rallies past Wisconsin 74-63

The Super Bowl Opening Night festivities can be a surreal experience for any player. Thousands of media members descended upon the Patriots and Eagles to ask a barrage of questions. Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen was asked if he felt like his football career had come full-circle.More >>
James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 18 rebounds, Matthew Dellavedova scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-85 on Monday night for their fourth straight win since firing coach Jason Kidd.More >>
Jabari Parker is cleared for takeoff. The Milwaukee Bucks forward has been medically cleared to return to game action on Friday, Feb. 2. The Bucks host the Knicks that night at 7.More >>
Police officials say they will not seek charges against Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown, who was arrested last week during a confrontation in a Walgreens parking lot.More >>
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy announced Monday that secondary – safeties coach Darren Perry will pursue other opportunities.More >>
The hype for the Milwaukee Brewers' season was on display Sunday, as thousands of fans showed up to meet the team at "Brewers on Deck".More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Jalen Brunson scored 31 points despite leaving the game briefly with a left ankle injury, Donte DiVincenzo added 23 and top-ranked Villanova avoided another upset in Milwaukee with an 85-82 win Sunday over Marquette.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 110-96 on Sunday.More >>
James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.More >>
The sophomore trio of Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby each tallied goals to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
