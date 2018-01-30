Former Badgers star returns home for Super Bowl appearance

The Super Bowl Opening Night festivities can be a surreal experience for any player. Thousands of media members descended upon the Patriots and Eagles to ask a barrage of questions. Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen was asked if he felt like his football career had come full-circle.

"The journey while the journey is still going on, you wait until it's kind of over to reflect on whether things are full circle."

Allen may not have been in a mood to reminisce. However, this week will certainly be one he won't forget. Growing up just down the road from Minneapolis in Minnetonka, Allen crossed state lines to play for the Wisconsin Badgers. After a standout career, he was drafted in the seventh round by the Eagles in 2014. In the four seasons since, Allen has become a staple of the Eagle's defensive line. The 26-year old notched 20 tackles and one sack this season. Now, he's returned home to finish the season with the biggest game of his life.

"It's a cool finale to our season so far. Obviously, we still have to play the game and go through the week of prep and everything like that, but it's definitely a really cool, unique experience."

Allen says he can't get enough tickets to get all of his friends and family into the game on Sunday. Each player gets two tickets and can buy 15 more. Allen says that still won't be enough.