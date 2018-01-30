Former Badgers star returns home for Super Bowl appearance

James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.
The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.
The sophomore trio of Abby Roque, Maddie Rowe and Presley Norby each tallied goals to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud State Saturday at LaBahn Arena.
