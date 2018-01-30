Break-in at childrens resale boutique in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for the person who broke into the Happily Ever After Children's Resale Boutique on Odana Road.

Pictures show someone smashed the store window and stole money from the cash register.

The store has released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

The store says it will be closed Wednesday to clean up, and hopes to reopen Wednesday.

