Crews search for missing man on Lake Wisconsin

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will search Lake Wisconsin Tuesday morning after getting a report of a missing person.

The Portage Daily Register reports the sheriff's office got the report Monday that a man was last seen Sunday evening. He left an establishment on Lake Wisconsin and was driving an ATV. Authorities tell the newspaper they think he may have broken through the ice.

The sheriff's office, Lodi and Merrimac Fire Departments searched for the man Monday night, along with dive teams. The search was postponed because of safety concerns.

The Portage Daily Register says crews plan to search again Tuesday morning.

