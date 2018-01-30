Deerfield man arrested after leading police on 21 mile pursuit

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Deerfield man was arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a 21 mile pursuit.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office say a deputy tried to pull over the driver of a 1999 Buick LeSabre in the village of Deerfield just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 30. A caller said the driver was circling the 200 block of Kleine Street repeatedly.

After the deputy made contact with the driver, who was alone in the car, the sheriff's office says the driver took off. He drove south on USH 73 and onto westbound I-90. The Wisconsin State patrol was eventually able to stop the vehicle with tire deflation spikes.

The sheriff says the driver, identified as Aaron Ethun, 37, of Deerfield, tried to run away but was caught. He was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for felony Eluding, Obstructing and Bail Jumping. Ethun also got tickets for Operating after Revocation and Reckless Driving.

The sheriff's office say the vehicle pursuit lasted about 19 minutes and covered about 21 miles.