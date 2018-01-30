Travel Wisconsin offers fun Valentine's Day getaway ideas

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Valentine's Day around the corner, love is in the air.

On Friday, Lisa Marshall with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share fun ways to get out with your sweetie.

Marshall encourages viewers to renew their love in Appleton. Appleton’s “Love is in the Air” festival is on February 10. The event features a Community Wedding Vow Renewal where you and your significant other can renew your vows to each other. The ceremony will feature a special ice sculpture cake, “first dance” with a live DJ and vow renewal certificates for participating couples.

If that’s not enough, it’s also Appleton’s annual Death by Chocolate where you can sample whipped chocolate desserts, dark chocolate treats and chocolate martinis crafted by local chefs. Tickets will sell out, so you're encouraged to get yours early.

Door County is always a perfect romantic getaway. Waterbury Inn in Ephraim is offering a Winter Wonderland Trolley Tour Package for hotel guests on select weekends through March. The package includes a heated trolley ride that brings you to two award-winning wineries, plus a fireside lunch and sleigh ride.

Plan your trip around the Fire & Ice Festival in Sturgeon Bay on February 17. Ice carvers will be on the streets of Sturgeon Bay’s shopping district to create works of art – you can vote for your favorite!

Lastly, Marshall also mentioned a staycation in the Madison area. Cave of the Mounds in Blue Mounds is hosting a special “Love on the Rocks” Cave After Dark event on February 10. Tickets include a red rose, sweet treats, champagne toast and the chance to stroll the cozy, candle-lit cave while romantic live music serenades you.

Click here for more information.